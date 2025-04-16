Rekha Jhunjhunwala Increases Stake In Canara Bank, Stock Zooms 7% In Just 3 Days

Three days after star-investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, increased her stake in Canara Bank to 1.46%, the public sector lender's shares surged 7% to Rs 94.50 for the quarter ended March 3035.

Earlier her stake was nearly 1.42% at the end of the December quarter in 2024, which was held by the estate of the late Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

His stake of 1.46% or 13,24,43,000 shares is now owned by his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

The Jhunjhunwala Estate

The estate of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is managed by his wife Rekha along with Rare Enterprises. While Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held stakes in over 30 publicly listed companies, his wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has inherited all of his estate and is also its executor.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 22 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 31,391.5 crore, as per corporate shareholding disclosures on Trendlyne.

Top Holdings

Among her top holdings are Aptech (21%), NCC (12.5%), Metro Brands (9.6%), Va Tech Wabag (8%), Singer (6.9%), and Crisil (5.2%), as of December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the shareholding pattern discloses that the promoter and the promoter group of Canara Bank hold a 62.93% stake in the bank, while the remaining 37.07% is held by public shareholders.