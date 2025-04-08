Rekha Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Update: Ace Investor Adds One Stock To Her Kitty, Trims Stake In This Smallcap

Rekha Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Update: Ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala has added Canara Bank to her portfolio in the March quarter, and has bought a 1.46% stake in the public lender.

According to data on Trendlyne, the investor had exited the stock in the December quarter only to repurchase it in the March quarter. By the end of the September quarter, her holdings in the bank were at 1.42%. Interestingly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala trimmed her position in Baazar Style Retail by 0.3 per cent. According to the latest data on Trendlyne, Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stake in Baazar Style Retail is worth Rs 76 crore.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Update: Buy on Dip Stock?

In the last one month, the stock has made a comeback, rising nearly 8%. But her purchase can be classified as dip buying as the stock has also been underperforming for the past year. The shares of Canara Bank have fallen in the last one year by 27% while losing 11% in 2025, until now.

The bank's net interest margins (NIMs) have been a pain point for investors but the stock markets on the whole have been chaotic overall. The company's shares have slipped almost 5% in 2025.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has also trimmed her stake in the smallcap counter Baazar Style Retail by 26 basis points (bps) in the March quarter to 3.39% as compared to 3.65% in the December quarter.

Additionally, Baazar Style Retail's shares have made a strong comeback in the last one month yielding 30% returns when Nifty has observed an uptick of less than a percent.

Currently, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is publicly holding 21 stocks according to Trendlyne and has a net worth of more than Rs 18,033 crore.

The list of stocks owned by her includes Singer India, Tata Communications, Crisil, Escorts Kubota, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Tata Motors, Jubilant Pharmova, among others.

Who Is Rekha Jhunjhunwala?