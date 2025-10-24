Reliance Assesses Impact of Western Sanctions on Russian Oil, Pledges Full Compliance with EU Rules

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said it is evaluating the implications of the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union, United Kingdom, and the United States on Russian crude oil and refined products. The Mumbai-based company affirmed that it will fully comply with all applicable regulations and continue aligning its operations with India’s energy security objectives.



“We have noted the recent restrictions announced by the European Union, United Kingdom and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia and export of refined products to Europe,” an RIL spokesperson said in a statement. “Reliance is currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements.”



The company added that it will adhere to the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe and will also comply with any directives issued by the Indian government in this regard.



Reliance, which operates the world’s largest refining complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, reiterated its commitment to maintaining its longstanding record of compliance with global sanctions and regulatory frameworks. “The company remains fully committed to maintaining its impeccable record of adherence,” the spokesperson said, noting that refinery operations will be adapted as required.