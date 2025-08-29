Reliance Industries AGM 2025: Here's Key Highlights From 48th AGM Of Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced a series of consumer-centric milestones and upcoming launches at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), highlighted by the confirmation of a Jio IPO by the first half of 2026.

Additionally, Reliance laid out a roadmap of new digital services, AI-powered platforms, and devices that aim to reshape consumer experiences across connectivity, entertainment, and everyday computing.

Reliance Industries AGM 2025: Jio IPO by 2026

Calling it the “next big chapter” in Reliance’s journey, Ambani stated Jio Platforms is preparing to list on the stock exchanges by the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

“This will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as its global peers,” Ambani noted, adding that it would be a “compelling opportunity” for investors.

The announcement comes as Jio completes a decade of operations, during which it crossed the landmark of 500 million customers — more than the combined population of the US, UK and France.

Reliance Industries AGM 2025: Jio’s consumer impact

Ambani credited Jio with transforming India’s digital landscape in five ways: making voice calls free nationwide, bringing video streaming and digital payments into everyday use, supporting India’s digital public infrastructure, fuelling the country’s startup ecosystem, and executing the world’s fastest 5G rollout.

“These achievements are not just about scale, but about trust. Few companies in the world serve half a billion people with such consistency and care,” he noted.

Reliance Industries AGM 2025: New digital products and services

JioPC: Cloud-Powered Computing for All

One of the most significant consumer announcements was the launch of JioPC, a product designed to convert any television or screen into a full-fledged, AI-ready computer. By connecting a keyboard to a Jio set-top box, users will be able to access a virtual PC powered entirely by Jio Cloud.

“There is no upfront investment — you pay only for what you use. It’s always secure, always up to date, and scalable to your needs,” explained Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm. The device could democratise access to affordable personal computing for millions of households and small businesses.

JioFrames: AI-Ready Wearable Glasses

Reliance also offered a sneak peek into JioFrames, its upcoming AI-powered wearable device. The glasses feature a built-in multilingual voice assistant and can capture HD photos, record videos, stream live content, and sync seamlessly with Jio’s AI Cloud. Targeted at India’s mass market, JioFrames aims to blend everyday convenience with entertainment and productivity.

“It is designed for the way India lives, works, and plays,” said Akash Ambani.

Jio AI Cloud and AI Create Hub

To deepen consumer engagement with artificial intelligence, Reliance unveiled the next-generation Jio AI Cloud, pitched as more than just storage. It functions as a “memory companion” that can retrieve photos or videos through natural voice commands in Indian languages.

In addition, the AI Create Hub will allow users to generate shareable reels, collages, and promotional videos from simple photos — without needing professional editing skills.

Jio Smart Homes and Broadband Push

Jio’s consumer strategy is also centred on bringing digital services into every Indian home. The company said it will expand Jio Smart Home solutions, including JioTV+, Jio TV OS, and integrated automation features.

Akash Ambani revealed that JioAirFiber has already become the world’s largest fixed wireless broadband service, connecting over one million homes each month. Meanwhile, the company’s proprietary UBR broadband technology promises gigabit speeds without the risk of cable cuts, a common pain point for consumers.

Digital Twin technology

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms, disclosed that Jio has built a Digital Twin of India’s physical infrastructure, mapping every terrain, locality, and building. This innovation allows the company to activate gigabit broadband within 24 hours nationwide by simulating real-time network conditions before installation.

“This has solved a problem that once meant long delays and multiple visits for consumers,” Thomas said.

Consumer-centric AI Everywhere Strategy

Mukesh Ambani positioned AI as Jio’s next growth engine, with the motto “AI Everywhere for Everyone.” The company’s AI initiatives span customer journeys, diagnostics, enterprise solutions, and personal devices.

“From telecom and retail to health and entertainment, AI will be at the heart of everything Reliance builds,” he said.

Reliance Industries AGM 2025: Going global

Jio also plans to take its home-grown technologies abroad. “Our innovative platforms are ready to address global challenges. With strategic partnerships, Jio will extend its services internationally,” said Akash Ambani, hinting at an expansion that could replicate Jio’s impact beyond India.

Reliance Industries AGM 2025: AI joint Venture with Meta

At the 2025 Reliance AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a landmark initiative — a new AI joint venture with Meta, aimed at creating India-focused artificial intelligence solutions. Ambani said the collaboration would merge Meta’s open-source AI models with Reliance’s vast expertise across industries such as energy, telecom, retail, media, and manufacturing. The goal, he noted, is to build sovereign, enterprise-ready AI platforms tailored for Indian businesses, ensuring accessibility, scalability, and security at a national level.