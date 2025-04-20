Reliance Industries Fundraise: Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL Eyes Capital Raise Via NCDs; Board Meet On April 25

Reliance Industries Fundraise: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is planning to raise funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), as per a recent company filing. This move is part of the company’s strategy to support ongoing business growth and strengthen its balance sheet.

The fundraising will be discussed in the board meeting scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025. While the exact amount to be raised hasn't been disclosed, the company said the NCDs will be listed and may be issued as secured or unsecured, redeemable instruments through private placement in one or more tranches.

RIL Q4 FY25 Results and Dividend

Besides the fundraising proposal, the board will review and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025. Additionally, the board is expected to recommend a dividend on equity shares for the financial year.

RIL Share Price

On April 17, 2025, the stock closed 2.90% higher at Rs 1,274.55, gaining Rs 35.90 from the previous close of Rs 1,238.65. It opened at Rs 1,238.65, touched a high of Rs 1,279.45, and a low of Rs 1,227.40 during the session. The company’s market capitalisation rose by Rs 74,766.36 crore over the past week to Rs 17,24,768.59 crore.

Reliance Industries Share Price Target

Brokerage firms remain optimistic about Reliance’s growth. Antique has maintained a 'BUY' rating with a price target of Rs 1,456, based on an earlier market price of Rs 1,205. Meanwhile, global brokerage Goldman Sachs maintains a bullish stance on the stock, reiterating its ‘Buy’ rating with a revised price target of Rs 1,640 per share.