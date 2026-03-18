Reliance Industries Ltd Likely To File DRHP For Jio IPO After This Listing Norms Change

Jio IPO: Reliance Industries Ltd is eyeing to list Jio Platforms Ltd a red draft hearing prospectus (DRHP) after having appointed a consortium of banks for what is expected to be a mega public listing.

The Jio IPO filing will include the telecom unit's December-end financials, according to media reports.

The mainboard listing preparations were initiated after the Mumbai-headquartered company appointed 17 bankers for the highly anticipated listing, including HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

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The aims of making Jio public garnered pace after the centre gave it nod to alters listing requisites, which now allows issuers to dilute as little as 2.5% of its equity. This signals a sharp decline from the earlier 5% minimum requisite for large-cap firms, and lower than the basic 25% free-float rule.

The Jio IPO, which is expected to raise $100 billion to $120 billion, will likely dilute 2.5% stake.

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