Updated 25 October 2025 at 14:30 IST
Reliance industries Ltd, Meta Announces AI Joint Venture; To Invest Rs 850 Cr
The Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd. on Saturday announced that Meta Platforms' Facebook Overseas has acquired a 30% stake in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL).
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
The Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd. on Saturday announced that Meta Platforms' Facebook Overseas has acquired a 30% stake in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL).
As part of this joint venture, RIL will continue to hold 70% stake in its wholly-owned AI subsidiary, which was formally incorporated on October 24, 2025.
As per the exchange filing, the two entities have committed to an initial investment. of Rs 855 crore in REIL.
Meanwhile, Reliance Intelligence will invest Rs 2 crore towards the initial subscription of 20 million equity shares valued at Rs 10 each.
Advertisement
The partnership aims to offer products falling in two categories- an enterprise AI platform-as-a-service that enables organisations to customise and deploy generative AI models, and pre-configured AI solutions for industries including sales, marketing, IT operations, customer service, and finance.
Meta will provide technical expertise in building Llama-based models, while Reliance will contribute its digital infrastructure and access to thousands of Indian enterprises and small businesses.
Advertisement
The solutions will be deployable across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, with emphasis on lowering total cost of ownership.
This AI partnership extends the strategic relationship between Meta and Reliance that began in April 2020, when Facebook invested Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms, making it the largest minority shareholder.
That investment, approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June 2020, gave Facebook a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms, which houses RIL's telecom business with nearly 500 million subscribers.
Further, the regulatory filling noted that REIL's incorporation does not fall under related party transactions, and none of Reliance Industries' promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the transaction. No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for establishing REIL.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 25 October 2025 at 14:29 IST