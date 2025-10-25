Reliance industries Ltd, Meta Announces AI Joint Venture; To Invest Rs 850 Cr

The Mukesh-Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd. on Saturday announced that Meta Platforms' Facebook Overseas has acquired a 30% stake in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL).

As part of this joint venture, RIL will continue to hold 70% stake in its wholly-owned AI subsidiary, which was formally incorporated on October 24, 2025.

As per the exchange filing, the two entities have committed to an initial investment. of Rs 855 crore in REIL.

Meanwhile, Reliance Intelligence will invest Rs 2 crore towards the initial subscription of 20 million equity shares valued at Rs 10 each.

The partnership aims to offer products falling in two categories- an enterprise AI platform-as-a-service that enables organisations to customise and deploy generative AI models, and pre-configured AI solutions for industries including sales, marketing, IT operations, customer service, and finance.

Meta will provide technical expertise in building Llama-based models, while Reliance will contribute its digital infrastructure and access to thousands of Indian enterprises and small businesses.

The solutions will be deployable across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, with emphasis on lowering total cost of ownership.

This AI partnership extends the strategic relationship between Meta and Reliance that began in April 2020, when Facebook invested Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms, making it the largest minority shareholder.

That investment, approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in June 2020, gave Facebook a 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms, which houses RIL's telecom business with nearly 500 million subscribers.