Reliance Industries Share Price Today: How Did Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL Stock Perform After Jio IPO And AI Push?
Reliance Industries’ share price fell over 2% on Friday despite major announcements at its 48th AGM, including plans for Jio’s IPO in H1 2026 and the launch of Reliance Intelligence with Google. Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio’s IPO would create global-scale value, but markets reacted negatively.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) witnessed a decline in its stock price on Friday, even as Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled two significant announcements at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The stock dropped over 2%, touching an intraday low of Rs 1,350 on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today
On the BSE, Reliance shares opened at ₹1,384.20, hit a high of ₹1,403.00, and a low of ₹1,350.30 and closed at Rs 1,352.50. On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹1,381.10, climbed to ₹1,403.50, and fell to ₹1,350.00 and closed at Rs 1353.20. The negative market sentiment overshadowed the company’s high-profile announcements.
Jio IPO in 2026
Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio will file for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), targeting a listing in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. “The Jio IPO will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts,” Ambani said, calling it “a very attractive opportunity for all investors.”
Reliance Industries AGM 2025: AI joint Venture with Meta
At the 2025 Reliance AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled a landmark initiative — a new AI joint venture with Meta, aimed at creating India-focused artificial intelligence solutions. Ambani said the collaboration would merge Meta’s open-source AI models with Reliance’s vast expertise across industries such as energy, telecom, retail, media, and manufacturing. The goal, he noted, is to build sovereign, enterprise-ready AI platforms tailored for Indian businesses, ensuring accessibility, scalability, and security at a national level.
By embedding these tools across critical sectors, Reliance intends to empower enterprises and entrepreneurs alike with next-generation AI capabilities, driving innovation and productivity at scale. Ambani emphasised that this venture represents more than a technology tie-up — it is about creating an AI ecosystem “for India, by India,” which could serve as a model for other emerging economies.
Investor Reaction
Despite these ambitious plans, investor sentiment remained subdued, leading to the sharp fall in share price.
