Reliance Industries Share Price Today: How Did Mukesh Ambani-Led RIL Stock Perform After Jio IPO And AI Push?

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) witnessed a decline in its stock price on Friday, even as Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled two significant announcements at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The stock dropped over 2%, touching an intraday low of Rs 1,350 on the BSE.



Reliance Industries Share Price Today

On the BSE, Reliance shares opened at ₹1,384.20, hit a high of ₹1,403.00, and a low of ₹1,350.30 and closed at Rs 1,352.50. On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹1,381.10, climbed to ₹1,403.50, and fell to ₹1,350.00 and closed at Rs 1353.20. The negative market sentiment overshadowed the company’s high-profile announcements.



Jio IPO in 2026

Ambani revealed that Reliance Jio will file for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), targeting a listing in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. “The Jio IPO will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts,” Ambani said, calling it “a very attractive opportunity for all investors.”