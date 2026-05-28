Reliance Industries Shares In Focus On May 29 After AGM Date, Dividend Announcement

The shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are expected to garner investor attention on Friday, May 29, after the Indian conglomerate announced the date for its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and also fixed record date for its final dividend for FY26.

In an exchange filing dated May 27, Reliance Industries said its 49th AGM (post-IPO) will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2 pm via video conferencing and other audio visual means, adhering to circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“The Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) (‘AGM’) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (‘VC’) / Other Audio Visual Means (‘OAVM’), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” the company said in its bourse filing.

Reliance Dividend Record Date

Reliance Industries, which boasts of a 18.26 lakh crore market capitalisation, has stated June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

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The company stated that the dividend, if approved by shareholders during the AGM, will be paid within seven days from the conclusion of the meeting.

Along with its March quarter earnings announced in April, Reliance Industries Ltd had recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

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The company noted that June 12 will be considered the cut-off date for determining shareholders eligible to vote on resolutions during the AGM.

RIL's upcoming AGM proves to crucial investors are keenly tracking Reliance Industries’ consumer and digital businesses, which have continued to support earnings growth despite weakness in global energy environment.