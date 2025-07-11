Reliance Industries to Announce Q1 Results on July 18; Analysts Eye Consumer Business and O2C Growth

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India’s largest company by market capitalisation, will announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY26 (April–June 2025) on July 18, following a meeting of its Board of Directors.

In a stock exchange filing on Friday, the company said the board will consider and approve both standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter. Post the board meeting, Reliance will also hold an analyst call to discuss its quarterly performance in detail.



The results will be closely watched by investors and analysts for signs of continued momentum in its consumer businesses—Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail—as well as its traditional oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment.

Reliance Industries had reported record annual consolidated revenues of ₹10,71,174 crore (USD 125.3 billion) in FY25, marking a 7.1% year-on-year increase. This growth was driven by sustained performance in its consumer-facing segments and stable demand in O2C.



Annual consolidated EBITDA rose 2.9% to ₹183,422 crore (USD 21.5 billion), reflecting strong operational execution across businesses. Consolidated profit after tax and share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures also rose 2.9% year-on-year to ₹81,309 crore (USD 9.5 billion) in FY25.



Reliance Industries’ capital expenditure for the year ended March 31, 2025, stood at ₹131,107 crore (USD 15.3 billion), reflecting investments in expanding its telecom, retail, new energy, and petrochemical capacities.

For the January–March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), Reliance reported gross revenue of ₹288,138 crore (USD 33.7 billion), up 8.8% year-on-year. This was supported by double-digit growth in the O2C segment and strong traction in its consumer businesses. Quarterly EBITDA increased 3.6% year-on-year to ₹48,737 crore (USD 5.7 billion).



Net profit after tax and share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures for the March quarter rose 6.4% to ₹22,611 crore (USD 2.6 billion).



Capital expenditure for Q4 alone was ₹36,041 crore (USD 4.2 billion), indicating ongoing expansion efforts across sectors including digital services, retail, and energy transition projects.



As Reliance prepares to report Q1 FY26 earnings on July 18, market observers will track updates on refining margins, retail growth, Jio subscriber additions, and investments in green energy. The company’s commentary on capex plans and macroeconomic outlook will also be closely scrutinised given its scale and influence on India’s corporate ecosystem.



