Reliance Infra Share Price: Anil Ambani’s Company Hits Upper Circuit After Rs 600 Crore Defence Deal From German Firm

Reliance Infra Share Price: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd surged 4.99% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 404.05 on Tuesday after its defence subsidiary, Reliance Defence Ltd, secured a major export order worth Rs 600 crore from Germany-based Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH.

The order marks one of the largest contracts in the high-tech ammunition segment for an Indian private company.

The deal is part of a recently announced strategic partnership between Reliance Defence and Rheinmetall, one of the world’s largest defence manufacturers with a market cap of around €80 billion (Rs 7.99 lakh crore).

The contract strengthens Reliance Defence’s position in the global defence and ammunition supply chain and supports its goal to become one of India’s top three defence exporters under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

What did Anil Ambani say?

Anil D. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Group, called the partnership a “defining milestone” for India’s private defence manufacturing sector. He added that the tie-up will help bring cutting-edge global capabilities to India and position Reliance Defence as a key exporter in the global defence ecosystem.

To support this growth, Reliance Defence is setting up an integrated manufacturing facility under the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) project in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The greenfield project will focus on the production of explosives, ammunition, and small arms and is touted as one of the largest private-sector defence infrastructure developments in India.

Reliance Infra To Partners Dassault Aviation

Earlier, Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary, Reliance Aerostructure, secured a major partnership with Dassault Aviation to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India. This marks the first time Dassault will produce these jets outside France, aiming to serve both Indian and global markets.

With this, India joins an elite group of countries—alongside the United States, France, Canada, and Brazil—that produce next-generation business jets.

The joint venture, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), will also become a Centre of Excellence for the Falcon series, including assembly programmes for the Falcon 6X and 8X.

The first ‘Made in India’ Falcon 2000 jet is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028 for corporate and military use.

Reliance Infrastructure Share Price History

Reliance Infrastructure shares have delivered impressive returns across timeframes. Over the last five years, the stock has surged by 1106.12%, while the three-year and two-year gains stand at 345.23% and 182.06% respectively. In the past year alone, the stock has risen by 93.70%.

More recently, it has gained 69.70% in three months, 32.39% in one month, and 4.66% in the past week. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 421.00 and a low of Rs 169.75. The market cap of the company is Rs 16,005.68 crore.