Reliance Infrastructure Forms New Board of Management to Sharpen Governance, Drive Growth in Defence & Renewables

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has moved to strengthen its internal governance and strategic oversight with the creation of a new Board of Management (BOM). The decision was approved at the Board of Directors’ meeting held on November 19, 2025, marking a significant organizational shift for one of India’s largest infrastructure companies. According to the company’s statement, the newly constituted Board of Management will include the Executive Director, Key Managerial Personnel, and senior business leaders from across the organization. The structure is designed to deepen leadership involvement in day-to-day strategic operations, enhance accountability, and improve the speed of decision-making. Reliance Infrastructure said the move aligns with its plan to become a more agile and future-ready enterprise, with a governance framework that matches global standards. The company emphasized that the creation of the BOM is intended to reinforce oversight systems, streamline strategic planning, and support the long-term interests of stakeholders.

Alongside the organizational revamp, the Board also took note of the company’s upcoming investment priorities. Reliance Infrastructure is set to scale up its presence in defence, renewable manufacturing—including solar components and battery systems—and in its power distribution business. Its distribution arm, BSES, remains one of India’s largest and most critical utilities, supplying electricity to millions of consumers in Delhi.



Reliance Infrastructure highlighted that these sectors represent major growth opportunities as India accelerates investment in clean energy, domestic defence capabilities, and urban infrastructure.



The company, which operates through multiple Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), has built a diverse asset base across power, roads, and metro rail. Its past projects include the Mumbai metro line developed under the BOOT (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer) model and several highway projects executed on BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) terms. It is also a key player in Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for power, transport, and urban infrastructure.



With the establishment of the BOM, Reliance Infrastructure aims to reinforce its leadership depth while preparing for its next phase of expansion across high-growth sectors.