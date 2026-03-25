Updated 25 March 2026 at 11:30 IST
Reliance Jio Woos Investors To Sell 8% Of Individual Stakes In IPO
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Platforms has held talks with 13 marquee foreign investors to sell down 8% of individual stakes in an upcoming Mumbai listing of the telecoms-to-AI company.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Platforms has held talks with 13 marquee foreign investors to sell down 8% of individual stakes in an upcoming Mumbai listing of the telecoms-to-AI company, sources familiar with the matter said.
Ambani's Jio Platforms, which houses the world's second-largest telecom company by users after China Mobile , is set to file for approval of its IPO in Mumbai as early as this week.
Big investors on the list include Meta, with a stake of 9.99%, and Google, with 7.73%, followed by Vista Equity Partners and KKR. Three Gulf sovereign funds, the Public Investment Fund, Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are also investors.
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The stake sale "would be around 8% for everyone," said one of the two sources involved in the IPO process, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions were confidential.
Reuters calculations show each investors' sale of 8% of their holdings effectively implies about 2.5% of Reliance Jio's total outstanding shares offered in the listing, as it has planned.
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Meta selling 8% of its 9.99% holding would mean a 0.8% stake sale by the U.S. tech giant, for example.
While the talks have focused on each investor selling 8% of its holding, the final numbers could still change.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 11:30 IST