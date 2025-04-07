Reliance Meltdown: ₹2.26 Lakh Crore Wiped Out as Stock Hits 52-Week Low

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) took a sharp hit on Monday, falling as much as 7.4% to touch a 52-week low of Rs 1,115.55. | Image: RIL/Freepik

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares fell by 7.4% on Monday, reaching a 52-week low of Rs 1,115.55 amid a global market decline triggered by rising trade disputes and growing concerns of a potential recession in the United States.

As Indian equities declined on Monday, several anxieties on trade conflicts and US recessions further continued to affect global markets. The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty observed their sharpest single-day percentage decline since March 2020, falling approximately 5% at opening.

Similar trends were reflected across Asia, as the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index declined 6.8% and Japan's Nikkei 255 fell 6.5%.

Why Were RIL Shares Hit So Hard?

The firm's stock value decreased by 12.7% across six trading sessions, leading to a Rs 2.26 lakh crore reduction in market value. RIL's current market capitalisation is RS 15.78 lakh crore, as specified on the BSE.

Additionally, investors are currently unsettled about broader economic consequences of global markets behaving in a volatile way triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which may trigger a potential trade war among countries.

Further, market confidence has further gone down due to China imposing retaliatory tariffs on US goods, which has further stoked beliefs of an impending trade war.