Reliance Power Addresses ED Raids on Anil Ambani Group: Check Key Clarifications & Impact On Operations

In the backdrop of enforcement directorate's investigation of firms under Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani, Reliance Power said the company continues to operate in the normal course and the said action has no impact on its

business operations.

As per a regulatory filing dated July 27, 2025, Reliance Power said, "Action by ED has no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of the Company."

Further, it read," The Company continues to focus on its business plans and remains committed to creating value for all stakeholders."

The official company statement comes during a time when economic intelligence agency has launched its investigation on Thursday, July 24 against Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies and Yes Bank, allegedly linked to a Rs 3,000 crore bank loan fraud.

Since the enforcement directorate (ED) kickstarted this investigation, it has conducted searches at more than 35 premises across Mumbai and Delhi, as part of its money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlie this year, the State Bank of India had dubbed Reliance Communications (RCOM) and its promoter Anil Ambani’s account as 'fraud', notifying the Reserve Bank of India and filing a complaint with the CBI.

Investigators had since seized documents and digital records from group offices in Mumbai and Delhi, part a wider probe into suspected misuse of public funds through a network of shell companies.

While these investigations continue, Reliance Power in its clarification has attempted to reassure investors that it is not directly named in any enforcement action yet and that its daily activities remain unaffected.

