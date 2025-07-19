Reliance Power Q1 FY26 Results Announced! Anil Ambani’s RPower Swings To Profit with Rs 45 Crore Net Income - Details

Reliance Power Limited, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26. | Image: Reuters

Reliance Power Q1 FY26 Results: Reliance Power Limited, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), reporting a clear turnaround in performance.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 45 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 97.85 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 FY25). This indicates a strong recovery and return to profitability.

The company's total income stood at Rs 2,025 crore, slightly lower than Rs 2,056.86 crore in Q1 FY25, reflecting a marginal decline of about 1.55% year-on-year. However, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) for the quarter was reported at Rs 565 crore, showing consistent operational strength.

Debt servicing during the quarter stood at Rs 584 crore, and the company highlighted that its debt-to-equity ratio remains among the lowest in the power sector. As of June 30, 2025, Reliance Power’s net worth was Rs 16,431 crore.

In terms of operations, key thermal power plants delivered strong performances. The 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh achieved a high plant load factor (PLF) of around 91%, while the 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh maintained availability of approximately 97%.

Reliance Power also continued to strengthen its presence in clean energy. Its subsidiary, Reliance Nu Energy, received a Letter of Award (LoA) from SJVN Limited, a government-owned enterprise, to set up India’s largest solar plus battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

The project will deliver 350 MW of dispatchable power, using 600 MW of solar DC capacity and 175 MW / 700 MWh of BESS, at a tariff of Rs 3.33 per unit through competitive bidding.