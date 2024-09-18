Published 13:27 IST, September 18th 2024
Reliance Power settles Rs 3,872 crore guarantor obligations for Vidarbha Industries Power
The entire obligations of the company as a guarantor on behalf of Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL) stands fully settled, Reliance Power said.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Reliance Power has settled Rs 3,872 crore guarantor obligations | Image: Reliance Power
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:27 IST, September 18th 2024