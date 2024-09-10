Published 18:27 IST, September 10th 2024
Reliance Retail ties up with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil for India expansion
Reliance Retail and Delta Galil, which also has licensing partnerships with brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas, did not disclose any financial details.
