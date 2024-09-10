sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |

Published 18:27 IST, September 10th 2024

Reliance Retail ties up with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil for India expansion

Reliance Retail and Delta Galil, which also has licensing partnerships with brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas, did not disclose any financial details.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Reliance Retail ties up with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil
Reliance Retail ties up with Israeli innerwear maker Delta Galil | Image: Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:27 IST, September 10th 2024