Reliance's Vantara Under SC Lens: Anant Ambani-Led Park Vows Transparency, Full Cooperation In Animal Care Probe

The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into Vantara, a wildlife rescue park run by Reliance Foundation. | Image: Reliance Foundation

The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into Vantara, a wildlife rescue park run by Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s group.

The court, while noting that allegations of unlawful animal acquisitions and mistreatment were not supported by evidence, said an independent inquiry was needed in the interest of justice.

What Is Vantara?

Vantara is a marquee project of the Ambani family, located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and led by Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani. The park’s website states it has rescued and treated thousands of animals and houses the largest elephant hospital.

According to the project, it is home to more than 150,000 animals across more than 2,000 species and also runs an elephant welfare trust spread across 998 acres, described as the world’s largest care facility for rescued elephants.

What Supreme Court Said?

The Supreme Court order came on Monday while ruling on public interest litigations that cited complaints from non-profit and wildlife groups. These petitions alleged mistreatment of animals at Vantara, questioned how the animals were acquired, and claimed the Central Zoo Authority failed in its duties.

In its written order, the court said, “We consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal.”

Also Read: India braces for export hit as US imposes new tariffs from Wednesday

It noted that although the allegations lacked proof, the inquiry was necessary since the petitions suggested that authorities were unwilling to discharge their duties.

The panel appointed by the court will be led by a former Supreme Court judge. It will examine how animals, particularly elephants, were acquired, address complaints of the creation of a vanity or private collection, and review compliance with India’s Wild Life Protection Act.

The report is to be submitted to the court by September 12.

What Anant Ambani-Led Vantara Said?

Vantara issued a statement acknowledging the court’s decision. “We acknowledge the order of the Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law. Our mission and focus continue to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals."

"We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve,” the statement read.

The park has drawn public attention in recent years. It was one of the venues for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani last year, which featured global celebrities who were advised to wear “jungle fever” outfits when visiting the animal rescue centre.

In March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured Vantara, calling it a facility that “provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological sustainability and wildlife welfare.”