Updated 24 March 2026 at 11:09 IST
Relief for OMCs: HPCL, BPCL & IOC Gain 4% as Trump’s Iran Strike Delay Cools Oil Prices
Shares of Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) surged up to 4% on Tuesday morning as global crude prices retreated from recent highs. The rally in HPCL, BPCL, and IOC was triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone military strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure by five days.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) saw their shares surge on Tuesday morning, tracking a sharp decline in global crude prices after U.S. President Donald Trump delayed planned military strikes on Iran’s power grid.
The rally offered a reprieve to state-run retailers, including Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corp (IOC), which had faced heavy selling pressure in recent sessions due to skyrocketing input costs.
As of 10:43 AM IST, the Big Three were among the top gainers on the Nifty:
- HPCL: Trading at ₹321.90, up nearly 4.0% from the previous close.
- BPCL: Trading at ₹272.35, maintaining steady gains of 3.6%.
- IOC: Trading at ₹142.73, up 3.2% as sentiment turned bullish.
The "Trump Factor" and Crude’s Retreat
The primary catalyst for the recovery was a shift in the Middle East narrative. Trump announced on Truth Social a five-day postponement of strikes on Iranian power plants, citing "productive" conversations toward a resolution.
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This announcement caused Brent crude futures to plummet by over 10% on Monday, dropping from recent peaks of $112–$119 to settle briefly below the $100 mark. While Iran has denied direct negotiations, the five-day "truce" window has led traders to scale back the geopolitical risk premium that had been priced into every barrel.
For India’s OMCs, the drop in crude is a direct boost to their financial health. Because retail petrol and diesel prices in India often remain static during periods of extreme volatility, a spike in global oil prices (to $110+) forces these companies to absorb losses, severely squeezing their marketing margins. With Brent cooling toward $100, the "under-recovery" or loss-per-litre on fuel sales is expected to shrink significantly.
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Mixed Performance Across the Energy Basket
While the downstream retailers cheered, the broader energy sector showed a more nuanced performance:
- Upstream Gainers: ONGC stood at ₹265.45 (up 0.02%), remaining steady despite lower oil prices.
- Laggards: GAIL (India) Ltd struggled, falling 5% to ₹135.40 after analysts raised concerns about long-term LNG supply stability and the impact of the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockage.
- Reliance Industries (RIL): The index heavyweight traded at ₹1,407.80, providing a stable floor for the Nifty Energy Index, which gained nearly 1.8% in the morning session.
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 11:09 IST