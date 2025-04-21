Remote Parking To Gods Eye: China's Dazzling Auto Show Taking On Tesla

The Shanghai Auto Show, China's leading automotive exhibition, kicks off on April 23 with more than 70 domestic and international brands unveiling over 100 new or updated electric and hybrid vehicles. Taking center stage are homegrown powerhouses like BYD and Geely, joined by global heavyweights such as Volkswagen, Toyota, Nissan, and Cadillac.

As competition heats up in the world’s largest EV market, the spotlight is on advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). However, a recent fatal accident involving Xiaomi’s SU7 in March has prompted a government clampdown on marketing terms such as “autonomous” and “smart driving,” according to a report by Reuters

In response, automakers are now emphasizing safety and reliability over autonomy.

Despite the restrictions, several Chinese brands—such as Chery, GAC Aion, SAIC Maxus, and Geely—are demonstrating next-generation remote parking technologies, with some models offering Level 3 autonomous features that allow users to park their vehicles from distances of up to one kilometer.

Geely’s premium EV arm, Zeekr, had initially planned to showcase its first Level 3 autonomous vehicle but has since shifted focus to hybrid innovations and battery advancements. Similarly, BYD has made waves by equipping its entire lineup—including entry-level models—with its "God's Eye" driver-assist system as standard.

Meanwhile, Tesla has suspended its trial of “Full Self Driving” in China and rebranded the feature as “intelligent assisted driving” amid mounting regulatory pressure. Authorities are also tightening oversight on EV battery standards, following a series of fire-related incidents.

Still, China's electric vehicle market continues to surge. Over 50% of new car sales in the country now come from electric or hybrid models—a milestone far ahead of adoption rates in the U.S. and Europe.

A slew of new models debuting at the show are positioned as direct challengers to Tesla’s Model Y, which has been steadily losing ground. Companies like Xpeng, Zeekr, and Xiaomi are offering feature-rich alternatives at more competitive prices.