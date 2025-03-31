Renault to Take Full Control of Indian Manufacturing JV After Nissan Exit

Renault Group has announced plans to acquire Nissan’s 51 percent stake in their Indian manufacturing joint venture-Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL)- making it a fully owned entity of the French carmaker.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, and the transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo maintained that the agreement reflects the agility and efficiency of the new Alliance, reinforcing Renault’s ambition to strengthen its presence in India.

“Renault Group has a strong interest in seeing Nissan turnaround its performance as quickly as possible,” said de Meo, adding, “Pragmatism and business-oriented mindset were at the core of our discussions to identify the most effective ways of supporting their recovery plan while developing value-creating business opportunities for Renault Group.”

Despite selling its stake, Nissan stated that it will continue to source vehicles from RNAIPL for both domestic and export markets. Furthermore, the two companies will also continue to collaborate through the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI), where Renault will hold a 51 percent stake and Nissan 49 percent.

Additionally, Renault Group, through its EV division Ampere, plans to develop and produce a Nissan-designed derivative of the Twingo, an A-segment electric vehicle, starting in 2026. This move aligns with Renault’s strategy to expand its global footprint while Nissan remains committed to its "One Car, One World" export strategy.

“It also confirms the attractiveness of our products with Twingo as well as our ambition to grow our business on international markets. India is a key automotive market and Renault Group will put in place an efficient industrial footprint and ecosystem,” Luca de Meo noted.

Meanwhile, Nissan’s incoming CEO Ivan Espinosa reaffirmed the company’s commitment to India, highlighting its role as a key hub for R&D, digital services, and vehicle exports.

With Renault taking full control of RNAIPL, the company aims to enhance its industrial operations and ecosystem in India, positioning itself for future growth in the highly competitive automotive market.