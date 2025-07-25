Ask Warren Buffett For Investment Advice In Hindi Or Marathi? Fluid AI Makes It Happen—Video | Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025

Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025: What if you could ask Warren Buffett for investment advice—in Hindi or Marathi? Thanks to the Indian startup Fluid AI, that’s already happening.

At the Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025 in Noida, Fluid AI co-founders Abhinav and Raghav Aggarwal shared their bold vision of how India can lead the next big leap in artificial intelligence—using Indian languages, local data, and homegrown innovation.

One of their most exciting creations? An AI version of Warren Buffett that speaks like him and offers advice just like the real man. Over 10 million people have already used this AI to ask questions about investing, money, and life.

The most common question was, “Warren, what should I invest in?”

And Buffett’s simple, timeless answer, “Invest in yourself. You can’t beat it.”

The AI version of Buffett then shares a real story from Warren’s life—how he once spent $100 on a Dale Carnegie course to improve his public speaking. At the time, Buffett was terrified of speaking in public. But the course changed everything. He became confident, went on to become one of the world’s most respected speakers, and even proposed to his wife thanks to it.

This example, the Aggarwal brothers explained, shows how AI can do more than just provide information—it can inspire, connect, and transform lives. And that’s exactly what Fluid AI is working toward: building AI that understands and speaks India’s languages, respects Indian values, and serves Indian people.

India's Digital Leap: A Signal for What AI Can Do

Abhinav Aggarwal began their presentation with a reminder of India’s stunning digital journey. “Everyone felt that India had missed the bus on digital finance—credit card penetration was low, digital payments were rare. But in 2024 alone, UPI processed about 172 billion transactions—that’s 17,222 crore transactions,” he shared.

He then compared India’s numbers with the rest of the world: “Globally, there are around 750 billion credit card transactions. So 25% of the world’s payment transactions are now happening in India.”

This, he said, is not just a one-time win—it’s a sign of what’s possible when India builds for itself. “Just because the first wave happened elsewhere doesn’t mean the next leap won’t originate here,” he said.

“When we build for Bharat, the scale isn’t an afterthought—it’s the foundation.”

AI for Everyone, Not Just the Top 1%

Raghav Aggarwal also spoke about making AI inclusive. “We’re not building just another AI tool for the top 1%. We’re talking about AI that can support the millions across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, that speaks their language, that understands local data, and that delivers in the context they live in.”

He stressed that AI built in India must solve Indian problems—from rural banking to public health—and that this is only possible if AI understands the language, culture, and challenges of Bharat.

Abhinav added another powerful point

“With great data comes great responsibility. India has the chance to define ethical intelligence—using data not just for efficiency, but for fairness, transparency, and impact.”

From Banking to Governance: India’s AI Moment

Fluid AI has already transformed customer service in banking and finance. Now, it is expanding into public sectors like education, healthcare, and governance. The goal: use India's massive digital data to build smart, scalable, and ethical AI solutions.

“For every challenge—whether it’s education, healthcare, or governance—there’s a data story waiting to be told and an AI solution ready to be built here in Bharat,” said Abhinav.

He closed with a powerful vision for India’s future in global AI leadership: “Bharat-first AI needs to be built not in Silicon Valley, but right here—by Indians, for Indians, and in Indian languages. Our data, our people, our problems—and our solutions.”

