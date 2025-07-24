Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025 to Spotlight India’s Global AI Ambitions on July 25

Republic Media Network is set to host the Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025 on July 25, a landmark gathering that puts India’s growing dominance in Artificial Intelligence (AI) firmly in focus. Backed by Reliance Digital, the summit is positioned as a national stage for top thinkers, policymakers, innovators, and industry voices to shape the roadmap for India’s AI future.



Billed as a first-of-its-kind initiative by the country’s leading news network, the Pre-Summit will serve as a curtain-raiser to the upcoming Republic AI Summit. It aims to facilitate real dialogue and build consensus on the critical question of how India can emerge as a global leader in AI innovation.

The event is expected to drive conversation across strategic fronts—from national policy and GPU infrastructure to education, healthcare, and AI's integration in everyday governance.



At a time when artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of global competitiveness, India is positioning itself not just as a consumer of emerging technologies, but as a contributor and creator of AI-first solutions for the world.

Power-Packed Agenda

The day-long Republic AI Pre-Summit 2025 promises a dynamic blend of public sector vision and private sector innovation. The event will kick off with an inaugural address by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network, followed by a keynote from Abhishek Singh, Director General of NIC and Additional Secretary at MeitY, Government of India, on “AI Shaping India’s Roadmap to Viksit Bharat – 2047.”

The summit will also feature insights from Raghav Aggarwal and Abhinav Aggarwal of Fluid AI in a session on Bharat’s AI revolution, while Amitabh Nag, CEO of DIBD and Director at IndiaAI, will present on building BHASHINI. Arvind Kumar, Director General of STPI, will join a fireside chat to discuss AI-ready innovation ecosystems.

A panel on AI and semiconductors will include industry leaders Parag Naik of Saankhya Labs and Dr. Satya Gupta of the VLSI Society of India. Anurag Dua, Partner at EY, will deliver a session titled “Data to Dialects.” Another panel will explore AI for business, featuring Rajnil Mallik (PwC), Nitin Dua (Qubo), and digital transformation expert Dr. Sudin Baraokar.

The summit will also spotlight emerging trends like AI in the metaverse with Rrahul Sethi of Metaverse 911, and the role of AI in reimagining education, with inputs from IIT Bombay’s Ganesh Ramakrishnan and Swami Ganesan of SMARTAIL.

Cybersecurity and sovereign innovation will be the focus of a fireside chat with Kapil Awasthi of PurpleSynapz. A young entrepreneurs panel will include Diwakar Vaish (DND Healthcare) and Nitin Bajaj (EasyLeadz), while legal and ethical dimensions of AI will be addressed by Supreme Court advocate Dr. Pavan Duggal. The day will conclude with a spotlight on India’s AI trailblazers, featuring Abhishek Upperwal (Soket AI Labs), Niharika Kolte Alekar (Volar Alta), and Aakash Sinha (Omnipresent Robo Tech).

Framing India’s AI future

With India’s AI market expected to grow to $17 billion by 2027, the summit’s focus areas align closely with national priorities. These include the National AI Mission, indigenous GPU manufacturing, and the scaling of large language models tailored to Indian languages and contexts.



By hosting this summit, Republic Media Network seeks to create a common platform where vision meets execution—bridging the gap between policy intent and tech deployment on the ground.