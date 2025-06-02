Zepto’s Recipe For Disaster! Rotten Food For Customers, Zero Rights For Riders

Zepto, once hailed as a rising star in India’s quick commerce space, is now facing serious allegations over food safety violations and mistreatment of its delivery partners. | Image: Republic

Online grocery delivery giant Zepto is once again at the centre of a food safety storm, this time in Mumbai’s Dharavi area. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended Zepto’s food business license in the locality after discovering serious hygiene violations.

While the latest crackdown has drawn public attention, this isn’t the first time Zepto has been accused of compromising food safety. A pattern is emerging—one that suggests deeper, systemic issues with the company’s warehouse practices and accountability.

FDA Cracks Down in Dharavi

FDA inspectors found appalling conditions inside the Zepto warehouse during a routine inspection. Food items were discovered stored directly on wet, dirty floors, and some near stagnant water and clogged drains.

Fungal growth was seen on perishable items, cold storage temperatures were not maintained, and expired products were kept alongside fresh ones.

“These are direct violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” an FDA official said, confirming that Zepto’s license for the Dharavi location was suspended pending compliance.

Photos from the inspection show a grim, disorganised storage setup—far from what customers expect from a major e-grocery brand. Despite branding itself as a premium, fast-delivery service, Zepto failed at the most basic hygiene standards in one of India's largest cities.

Delhi Warehouse Raises Similar Alarms

This isn’t an isolated incident. At Zepto’s Mayur Vihar warehouse in New Delhi, Republic ground report revealed similar concerns. Food was being stored just feet away from an open washroom. Delivery riders outside the warehouse confirmed that expired products often slip through the cracks.

“Yes, complaints about spoiled milk or paneer happen, especially in the summers,” one rider said. “If a customer raises an issue, the product is marked for return—but our IDs get blocked without explanation.”

One rider recounted how things escalated during a recent strike. “Police were called, and I was taken away. I still don’t know why. Later, my ID was terminated along with 10–12 others,” he said, adding that Zepto shifts all blame to delivery workers, not the warehouse or management.

Customer Complaints Tell the Same Story

Frustrated customers have taken to social media to share their own experiences. One user tweeted, “Ordered a grape bowl & papaya cuts from @ZeptoNow — received rotten, smelly, and inedible fruits. This is a joke for a ‘quick commerce’ brand. Wasted my money and time.”

Another wrote, “Zepto delivered a rotten mango pack, and their app made it impossible to claim a refund. Cheating is in their DNA.”

One particularly troubling post read: “Two boxes of expired eggs delivered under Zepto Saver—this is not just bad service, it’s dangerous.” A regular user of the app commented, “Items are either missing or rotten these days. The support staff gives the same copy-paste replies every time. It’s getting worse.”

These complaints are not one-off rants—they paint a larger picture of repeated quality control failures and customer neglect.

Zepto’s Official Response

In response to the backlash and license suspension, a Zepto spokesperson issued the following statement:

“At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance.”

“We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified, and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers.

We are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations by regulatory obligations and applicable laws at the earliest.”

While the statement sounds responsible on paper, customers and workers alike are asking why such standards weren’t upheld until regulators stepped in.

A Bigger Question of Oversight

This series of incidents raises a critical question: How many more Zepto warehouses across the country are operating below safety standards? And are regulators conducting regular checks, or only stepping in after consumer complaints go viral?

Quick commerce has changed how we shop, but speed can’t come at the cost of safety. With repeated lapses and a seeming lack of internal accountability, Zepto now faces a trust crisis.