Republic Media Network Forays Into Real Estate Vertical With Launch Of R.Estate

Republic Media Network, India's largest media network, on Friday, announced the launch of its new vertical - R.Estate. The new vertical, focused on India's real estate sector, will bring the most authentic, exclusive and impactful coverage of the booming real estate sector in India. The foray is in line with the vision of Republic Media Network’s overall outlook of ‘Nation First'.

The core purpose of R. Estate is to bring credibility, reliability and depth — essential for investors, homebuyers, and industry professionals alike.

As a part of R.Estate, Republic Media Network, the country's largest news service, will bring special shows dedicated, capsules and varied content offerings to the real estate sector in the country, with the overarching promise to lend credibility to the real estate trends in the small, medium and large scale projects across the country.

Leveraging the broadcast and digital news offerings of the Network, R.Estate will also keep its viewers updated about the latest trends in the world of real estate, the specifics of infrastructure and development through timely updates, social media alerts and news breaks.

From exclusive coverage of project launches to emerging real estate hubs, from breaking down the jargon to working through the basic and complex FAQs of potential investors, and from upcoming highways to industrial parks, R.Estate promises to be the most authentic and first-hand source of information to viewers and users keen on the India story across the globe.

The involvement of Ashwinder R. Singh, Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee and the country's foremost real estate expert as one of the key members of R.Estate ensures that coverage on R.Estate goes beyond headlines to deliver strategic analysis of one of India's most critical sectors.

Speaking on the launch of R.Estate, Mr Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network said, “We must build the nation not just in terms of our country's GDP but in our overall potential to be a global player in infrastructural terms. This offering by Republic will empower millions of aspirational Indians and stakeholders interested in the booming real estate sector a platform that is credible and reliable before making that big investment decision. ”

On the launch, Ashwinder R. Singh, Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee said, “R. Estate will be the credible voice for home buyers and investors. We touch everybody who matters. The content offerings are being put out in a way that we add value to the end consumer."

The R.Estate Promise

R.Estate will extend Republic's commitment to placing 'Nation First' in one of the fastest growing sectors in the country. R.Estate promises to bring to its viewers the most compelling stories from a sector that has already garnered USD 4.3 billion investment in 2025, and continues to play a pivotal role in India's growth story.

With the sector currently valued at around USD 482 billion and projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, this isn't just another content vertical — it's the coverage of a sector that will significantly reshape India's economic contribution to gross domestic product (GDP), from 7% to 13% providing the tailwinds to catapulting India to realise its Viksit Bharat dream by 2047.

The Real-Side of India's Real-Estate

The real estate sector in India is witnessing major changes. With simple indicators such as property prices nearly doubling in the last few years to macro factors such as global investments surging by over $5 billion, India's thriving real estate domain is the big bet of every investor. R.Estate is committed to tracking every minute aspect of this mega revolution.

R.Estate's coverage of the real estate sector and its 24 ancillary industries will primarily focus on -

- Fact-based reporting taking precedence over the cyclical nature of thriving speculation and rumour milling

- Sectoral comprehensiveness over fragmented coverage

- Expert perspectives rooted in institutional credibility

- Accessibility across all socioeconomic segments

- Expert-driven Insights on nationwide developments

Accessibility and Format

The dual-format (TV and Digital) approach is inclusive of

digital updates for real-time news consumption as well as an on-air R.Estate Show— first episode of which will air on Saturday at 5:30 PM and repeat on Sunday at 3:30 PM on Republic TV.