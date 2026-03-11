Updated 11 March 2026 at 13:33 IST
Restaurants Face LPG Crunch Across Cities; Oil Major Says ‘No National Shortage’
Hotel owners in Bengaluru protested over LPG supply disruptions, placing empty cylinders outside their establishments to highlight the crisis. Restaurants in Hyderabad and Chennai also reported LPG shortages, while Indian Oil said there is no nationwide shortage, attributing the issue to panic booking.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
A disruption in LPG supply triggered protests by hotel owners across cities on Wednesday, with several restaurateurs warning that the ongoing shortage could severely affect business operations.
Hotel owners and staff staged a protest in the Gandhi Bazaar area of Bengaluru, demanding that the gas supply be restored immediately. They placed empty gas cylinders outside their establishments and held placards highlighting the crisis being faced. Protesters carried posters with slogans such as “Stop LPG shortage” and “Save the hotel industry.”
Hotel owners said their businesses have been severely affected due to the gas shortage and warned that continued disruption could make it difficult to run their establishments, while urging authorities to resolve the LPG supply issue at the earliest and ensure an uninterrupted gas supply to the hospitality sector.
Oil Company Says No Nationwide LPG Shortage
Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Chief General Manager (LPG – Delhi and Haryana) at Indian Oil Corporation said there is no shortage of LPG across the country at present. According to the official, the company currently has an adequate supply for the next five days.
Advertisement
Responding to reports of scarcity and possible black marketing, the official said the situation appears to be driven by panic booking rather than hoarding or illegal trade. “It’s not a case of black marketing. It’s a case of panic booking. If people feel something is getting scarce, they tend to book even if they already have sufficient stock.”
Restaurants in Other Cities Also Report LPG Crunch
Meanwhile, restaurants in other cities have also reported difficulties in procuring commercial LPG cylinders.
Advertisement
In Hyderabad, several restaurants have complained of LPG shortage ahead of Ramzan. The well-known restaurant chain Shah Ghouse has switched to traditional cooking methods and is using a wood stove in its kitchen after facing difficulties in procuring commercial gas cylinders required for daily operations.
A section of small hotels and restaurants in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu declared a holiday on March 11 due to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. Notices displayed at some establishments informed customers that operations were suspended due to lack of LPG supply. Early morning customers who arrived for tea and coffee expressed disappointment over the closure of the hotels. "Due to lack of LPG supply, March 11, 2026, has been declared a holiday," a notice displayed in a popular hotel in the city.
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 11 March 2026 at 13:33 IST