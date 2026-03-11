Restaurants Face LPG Crunch Across Cities; Oil Major Says ‘No National Shortage’

A disruption in LPG supply triggered protests by hotel owners across cities on Wednesday, with several restaurateurs warning that the ongoing shortage could severely affect business operations.

Hotel owners and staff staged a protest in the Gandhi Bazaar area of Bengaluru, demanding that the gas supply be restored immediately. They placed empty gas cylinders outside their establishments and held placards highlighting the crisis being faced. Protesters carried posters with slogans such as “Stop LPG shortage” and “Save the hotel industry.”

Hotel owners said their businesses have been severely affected due to the gas shortage and warned that continued disruption could make it difficult to run their establishments, while urging authorities to resolve the LPG supply issue at the earliest and ensure an uninterrupted gas supply to the hospitality sector.

Oil Company Says No Nationwide LPG Shortage

Speaking to Republic Media Network, the Chief General Manager (LPG – Delhi and Haryana) at Indian Oil Corporation said there is no shortage of LPG across the country at present. According to the official, the company currently has an adequate supply for the next five days.

Advertisement

Responding to reports of scarcity and possible black marketing, the official said the situation appears to be driven by panic booking rather than hoarding or illegal trade. “It’s not a case of black marketing. It’s a case of panic booking. If people feel something is getting scarce, they tend to book even if they already have sufficient stock.”

Restaurants in Other Cities Also Report LPG Crunch

Meanwhile, restaurants in other cities have also reported difficulties in procuring commercial LPG cylinders.

Advertisement

In Hyderabad, several restaurants have complained of LPG shortage ahead of Ramzan. The well-known restaurant chain Shah Ghouse has switched to traditional cooking methods and is using a wood stove in its kitchen after facing difficulties in procuring commercial gas cylinders required for daily operations.