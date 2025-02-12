Retail Inflation Eases To 4.31% In January, Reveals Official Data

New Delhi: Retail inflation slowed to 4.31 per cent in January mainly due to lower food prices, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December, and 5.1 per cent in January 2024.

The inflation in the food basket was 6.02 per cent, lower than 8.39 per cent in December and 8.3 per cent in the year-ago month.