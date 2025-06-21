'Retire Smart, Not Broke!' — Nilesh Shah’s 3 Golden Rules for Building the Retirement Corpus You Actually Need

Planning on an early retirement. Know to acheive this finacial dream. | Image: Freepix

Retirement is no longer just about age—it's about lifestyle, dreams, and financial independence. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Nilesh Shah, one of India’s most respected market voices, delivered powerful insights on how to plan for a retirement that’s not only secure but also fulfilling.

Kicking off the discussion with the Bengali phrase "Tundr Tundr Matir Bhinna", which loosely translates to every individual is different, Shah made one thing very clear: there is no single figure or formula that defines a perfect retirement corpus.

“What I may consider sufficient may not work for my wife or daughters,” he said. “Retirement is deeply personal. Someone who lives a modest life might be content with a small corpus. But if you plan to retire early, travel, or pursue new ventures, you’ll need a much larger amount. Plan your retirement based on what you want to do—not what others say you need.”

When asked about investing for retirement, Shah laid down three fundamental principles:

1. Focus on Real Returns

“It’s not about how much your portfolio grows in absolute terms. It’s about whether it’s beating inflation,” he said. Simply parking money in fixed-income options won’t help. Your investments must grow in real terms over time.

2. Embrace Risk Assets—Wisely

With long investment horizons (15–20 years), Shah advises investors to look beyond conservative products. “Equity, gold, and real estate are essential if you want to outpace inflation. But this doesn't mean taking reckless risks.”

3. Avoid Blind Risk and Stay Disciplined

“Buying a lottery ticket or betting on a Ponzi scheme is not risk-taking—it’s gambling,” Shah warned. “True investing means taking calculated, informed risks, backed by research and discipline.” He stressed the importance of asset allocation and regular contributions, even in volatile markets.

Shah concluded with a powerful message: “Retirement is your second innings. Prepare for it like you’re preparing for the World Cup final. Don’t delay. Start small, stay consistent, and plan according to your purpose.”