Retirement Calculator: How Much Should You Save by Age 30, 40, and 50 in India?

Saving money can feel tricky, especially when you’re not sure what the right number is for your age. While everyone’s situation is different, having a basic idea of how much you should have saved by your 30s, 40s, and 50s can help you stay on track.

Here’s a simple guide to help you understand how much you should aim to save in India as you move through different stages of life.

By Age 30

By the time you are 30, you should try to save at least one year’s worth of your income. By that time, if you earn Rs 8 lakh a year, you should aim to have at least Rs 8 lakh saved by the time you’re 30. This includes money in your savings account, fixed deposits, PPF, mutual funds, and any other investments.

Why this matters:

It helps you handle emergencies without taking loans.

You develop a habit of saving regularly.

Your money gets more time to grow through interest or returns.

Tips to reach this goal:

Save 20–25% of what you earn every month.

Start SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) early.

Keep your spending in check even if your salary increases.

By Age 40

By this time, you come with more responsibilities—kids, home loans, or parents’ health expenses. By this time, your savings should be about three to four times your yearly income. So, if you make Rs15 lakh a year, you should try to have Rs 45–60 lakh saved.

Why it’s important:

You’re getting closer to retirement.

You may need to support your child’s education or buy a bigger house.

You’ll want a safety cushion in case of job loss or illness.

How to save more in your 40s:

Increase your SIPs as your salary increases.

Don’t rely only on savings accounts—invest in mutual funds, EPF, or NPS.

Avoid unnecessary big-ticket expenses that eat into your savings.

By Age 50

With retirement not too far away, this is the time to focus hard on your savings. Experts say you should have six to seven times your yearly income saved. If you earn Rs 20 lakh at 50, you should aim for savings of Rs 1.2–1.4 crore.

Why this is a key milestone:

You’ll need money to cover your expenses after retirement.

Health costs can increase a lot in your 50s and beyond.

You’ll have fewer years left to make up for any gaps in savings.

What to do now:

Save more in safer options like PPF, NPS, and senior citizen schemes (once eligible).

Try to clear off your loans, especially home loans.

Make sure your investments are not too risky at this stage.

Final thoughts