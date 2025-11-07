Retiring Soon? Here’s Why Your Last Working Day Now Decides Your Pension

The Central Government has brought greater clarity and security to pension matters for its employees and their families. The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued a set of clarifications, most notably defining the precise day from which pension calculations must be based and protecting pensioners from unfair reductions after retirement.

'Last Working Day' to Decide All Pensionary Benefits

The DoPPW has definitively clarified the significance of a central government employee's last working day of service for calculating both pension and family pension claims.

According to Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, all claims will be regulated by the rules that are in force on a crucial date i.e. the day the employee retires, is discharged, is allowed to resign from service, or dies, whichever occurs first or as the case may be.

“Any claim to pension or family pension shall be regulated by the provisions of these rules in force at the time when a Government servant retires or is retired or is discharged or is allowed to resign from service or dies, as the case may be,” the DoPPW stated in its Office Memorandum (OM) issued on October 30, 2025.

This means the specific rules and entitlements applicable on that final date are what govern the calculation, ensuring consistency.

Special Cases: Leave, Absence, or Suspension

The clarification also addresses scenarios where the employee is not actively at work immediately before their service ends.

If a government servant was absent from duty on leave or otherwise, or was under suspension, the day of retirement or death shall be part of such leave or absence or suspension.

This confirmation ensures that there is no break in service for the purpose of pension calculation, thus preventing any confusion or disputes over the final date of service.

Pension Once Authorised Cannot Be Arbitrarily Reduced

In a major relief for existing and future pensioners, the DoPPW has also confirmed a strong safeguard against arbitrary cuts to post-retirement benefits.

The government has clarified that a pension or family pension, once duly authorised or revised, cannot be reduced to the pensioner's disadvantage unless a purely clerical error is detected.

Timeline for Correction: If a clerical error is discovered more than two years after the pension was initially authorised or revised, any downward correction can only be made with the prior approval of the DoPPW.

Waiver of Overpayment: If an authorised revision results in an excess payment that was not due to misrepresentation of facts by the pensioner, the Department of Expenditure will decide whether to waive the recovery of the excess amount. If recovery is not waived, the pensioner must refund the amount within two months or face deductions from future pension instalments.

New Requirement for Enhanced Family Pension for Parents

In a separate update concerning family pension, the DoPPW has streamlined the procedure for parents of a deceased government employee to receive the enhanced family pension.

The enhanced family pension is paid for life to the deceased employee’s parents if the employee is not survived by an eligible spouse or child, as stipulated in Rule 12(5) of the revised CCS (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 2023.

Mandatory Annual Life Certificates

To receive or continue receiving this higher rate of family pension (which is 75% if both parents are alive), both parents will now be required to submit individual life certificates every year.

This new mandatory step is designed to:

Ensure timely updation of records.

Prevent overpayment in cases where one parent passes away, as the rate reduces to 60% when only one parent is alive.