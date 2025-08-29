RIL AGM 2025: All Eyes On Mukesh Ambani As Reliance Holds Its 48th Annual Meeting Today

RIL AGM 2025: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India’s most valuable company by market capitalisation, is in the spotlight today as it hosts its much-awaited 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The event, chaired by Mukesh Ambani, is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The RIL AGM has historically been a platform for major announcements that shape the company’s future and influence market sentiment.

Over the years, the AGM has seen the unveiling of Reliance’s succession roadmap, big-bang investments in 5G, and even the launch of the JioPhone.

Naturally, anticipation is high as investors and analysts look for strategic updates today, particularly around Reliance Jio’s long-awaited IPO timeline.

Stock Market Buzz

Ahead of the AGM, RIL shares are trading almost flat. At 11:10 a.m., the stock is quoted at Rs 1,386.85, down 0.06% from the previous close of Rs 1,387.65. The day’s trading range so far spans a high of Rs 1,396.50 and a low of Rs 1,382.00, while the stock is down about 1.6% over the past week.

Recently, global brokerages Jefferies, JP Morgan and CLSA reiterated their bullish stance on RIL, with target prices going up to Rs 1,695. This optimism reflects strong expectations from the AGM and the company’s long-term growth drivers.

Where to Watch

The AGM is being streamed live on RIL’s official YouTube channel as well as across leading business news platforms.

Shareholders and investors can also log in through the company’s official portal https://jioevents.jio.com/rilagm using their DP ID, Client ID, or Folio Number, along with the password provided by email.

Participants can start logging in from 1:30 p.m. onwards.

The AGM is compatible with all devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops, and can be accessed via browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Internet Explorer.

Participation and Voting

Shareholders attending the AGM have the option to post queries and comments in the live chat box during the proceedings, with a limit of 250 characters per query.

Voting during the meeting will be enabled once the Chairman announces it. Eligible shareholders can cast their votes through the “Vote” icon on the AGM interface.

Key Expectations