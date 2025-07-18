RIL Q1 FY26 Results: Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries' Net Profit Jumps 78% To Rs 26,994 Crore - Check Full Earnings

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, reported a 78% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 26,994 crore. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,48,660 crore, up 5.3% from Rs 2,36,217 crore in the same quarter last year.

Reliance’s EBITDA for the quarter rose to Rs 58,024 crore, registering a 36% increase from Rs 42,748 crore a year ago. Gross revenue climbed 6% year-on-year to Rs 2,73,252 crore (approximately $31.9 billion).

Commenting on Q1FY26 results, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance delivered a robust operational and financial performance despite global macro headwinds. He highlighted strong growth in the O2C business, driven by domestic demand and improved fuel margins, while acknowledging a marginal dip in Oil & Gas EBITDA due to lower KGD6 production.

Healthy performance across segments

Jio Platforms posted 18.8% year-on-year revenue growth, driven by solid subscriber additions in both its mobility and home broadband segments, growing data consumption, and continued momentum in digital services.

In the Consumer Electronics business, Reliance reported steady growth, with a 26% increase in average bill value and a 200-basis point rise in conversion rates compared to last year. However, air conditioner sales took a hit due to early monsoons.

Reliance’s after-sales service division-resQ-expanded significantly with its network growing 31% year-on-year to 1,621 service centres.

JioMart Digital also witnessed strong momentum, supported by a broader product portfolio and a rising base of merchant partners. The recent acquisition of Kelvinator’s India IP is expected to further boost its consumer durables category.

Jio biz booms

Reliance Jio, the telecom and digital arm, posted a 25% increase in net profit to Rs 7,110 crore for Q1FY26. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 41,054 crore.

Jio has crossed 200 million 5G users and 20 million home broadband connections. Jio Platforms reported a 24% year-on-year rise in EBITDA to Rs 18,135 crore, along with a 210-basis point increase in its operating margins.

O2C and Oil & Gas Revenues Decline

Reliance Industries reported a 1.5% year-on-year decline in revenue from its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) business, mainly due to softer crude prices and reduced volumes caused by a planned shutdown. However, domestic fuel sales through Jio-bp offered some cushion. The Oil & Gas segment also saw a 1.2% drop in revenue, driven by lower production from the KG-D6 block, weak coal bed methane (CBM) gas prices, and softer crude realizations. This was partially offset by improved gas pricing from KGD6.

JioStar Delivers Strong Quarter