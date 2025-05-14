RIL's Chairman Mukesh Ambani To Meet US President Donald Trump, Qatar Emir In Doha: Report

The Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is set to meet Donald Trump, the President of the United States as well as the emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday, as Reliance intends to foster ties with both nations.

Why Is Ambani Visiting Doha?

QIA, or Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has invested in the oils-to-retail conglomerate over the years, and Ambani, the richest man of Asia has several business partnerships with tech giants such as Google and Meta.

According to Reuters report, Mukesh Ambani will attend a state dinner for Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha, but he does not plan to hold any discussions related to business or investments.

Details of Ambani's agenda are not clear, the report added.

Earlier, in February, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited India, where his country has committed to invest nearly $10 billion across different industries.

Donald Trump will also travel to the United Arab Emirates from Qatar on Thursday in a trip which will be focused on investment rather than security matters in the Middle East.

Previously, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani had attended Trump's second inauguration in January. They were also part of the select 100 who attended an intimate candlelit dinner with Trump a day before the inauguration.