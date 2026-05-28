RIL's FY 2026-27 Outlook Remains Vulnerable: Reliance Annual Report Amid West Asia Conflict

The outlook for Reliance Industries Ltd in FY26-27 remains vulnerable to geopolitical, macro-economic and policy risk, according to RIL's annual report.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "We will continue to evaluate strategic pathways that can broaden stakeholder participation and support Jio's long-term growth."

Meanwhile, RIL said it has secured multiple landmark overseas financing deals in FY26, including the largest Samurai loan raised by an Indian corporate.

Among the key transactions, Reliance tied up a JPY 91.9 billion, or around USD 625 million equivalent, Samurai loan.

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"This was the largest Samurai loan ever by an Indian corporate and the third-largest ever by an Asian corporate," the company said.

The annual report also highlighted two export credit agency-backed financing transactions that were firsts of their kind globally.

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RIL said it secured around USD 500 million equivalent Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (KSURE)-supported untied facilities to finance capital expenditure.

"This is KSURE's first untied facility for any corporate globally," the report stated.

In another transaction, Reliance tied up around USD 600 million equivalent Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI)-supported untied facilities linked to its solar photovoltaic and battery gigafactories.

"This is NEXI's first untied facility for any corporate globally. The facility has the longest average tenor for any Export Credit Agency supported facility globally," the company said.

RIL's financial performance during FY26 remained strong, with consolidated revenue rising 9.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,75,919 crore, while net profit increased 17.8 per cent to Rs 95,754 crore.

"RIL has become the first Indian company to cross $10 billion in annual net profit," Mukesh Ambani said in his message to shareholders in the annual report.

The report added that Reliance continued to fund its expansion plans “through strong internal accruals while maintaining a robust balance sheet.”

As of March 31, 2026, the company's gross debt stood at Rs 3,74,421 crore, while net debt stood at Rs 1,24,717 crore. The debt-to-equity ratio remained at 0.41:1.