Updated April 7th 2025, 17:30 IST

RIP Portfolio: Social Media Has a Meltdown Over Market Crash

By 1 PM, the Sensex had fallen over 3,200 points to 72,098, while the Nifty dropped more than 1,050 points to 21,850.

Reported by: Avishek Banerjee
Stock Market Crash
Stock Market Crash | Image: Republic

Indian stock markets opened deep in the red on Monday, tracking a global sell-off sparked by fears of a trade war following US President Donald Trump ’s tariff impostion on various countries. Both the Sensex and Nifty reacted sharply, reflecting the turmoil overseas.

By 1 PM, the Sensex had fallen over 3,200 points to 72,098, while the Nifty dropped more than 1,050 points to 21,850. The sell-off wiped out ₹20.16 lakh crore in investor wealth, bringing BSE’s market cap down to Rs 383.95 lakh crore.

Markets in the United States and Asia had already signaled trouble, with Wall Street futures down about 4% and Asian indices plunging up to 6%. A global market rout erased more than $5 trillion in value over two days.

Amid the financial chaos, social media users turned to humor—flooding platforms with memes and jokes that added a dose of levity to the meltdown.

Here are some of them:

