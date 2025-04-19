Robert Kiyosaki Drops Bombshell—Bitcoin to Touch $1M by 2035?

American businessman and author of the book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki took to X to predict that Bitcoin will surpass $1 million, gold will hit $30,000 per ounce, and silver will touch $30,000 per coin by 2035.

In a long post on X he wrote that the current state of the US economy was concerning and he emphasised his longstanding warnings of an impending financial doom.

What Did Robert Kiyosaki Predict?

"In 2025 credit card debt is at all time highs. US debt is at all time highs. Unemployment is rising. 401 k’s are losing. Pensions are being stolen. USA may be heading for a GREATER DEPRESSION," he wrote on X.

He added that it makes him sad to see that his previous prophecy from the book Rich Dad Poor Dad about the biggest stock market crash is coming true now.

"In fact, in most of my books, such as Fake, Who Stole My Pension, and even Rich Dad Poor Dad….warned of a coming financial disaster," he added.

He further said that people who heeded his warnings were doing well today but he is more concerned for those who did not.

He followed this up with a glimmer of hope saying, "The good news is you can still do something and maybe even get rich, very rich."

Kiyosaki said that he often recommends his followers to buy gold, silver and Bitcoin in his posts, despite certain people complaining. "I repeat that advice today," he added.