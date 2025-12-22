ROHM–Tata Electronics Tie Up to Boost India’s Power Semiconductor Manufacturing

Japanese semiconductor major ROHM Co., Ltd. and Tata Electronics have entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture semiconductors in India, marking a significant step toward strengthening the India–Japan semiconductor ecosystem and advancing the country’s domestic chip-making ambitions.

The collaboration will initially focus on establishing a manufacturing framework for power semiconductors in India, combining ROHM’s advanced device technologies with Tata Electronics’ semiconductor assembly and testing capabilities. The partnership will cater to both Indian and global markets, while also opening up new business opportunities through the companies’ combined sales networks.

As a first milestone, Tata Electronics will assemble and test ROHM’s India-designed, automotive-grade N-channel 100V, 300A silicon MOSFET in a TOLL package. The product is targeted for mass production shipments by next year. The companies will also explore opportunities for co-developing advanced packaging technologies and jointly marketing products manufactured under the collaboration.

The partnership aligns closely with the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative and the broader “Designed in India, Manufactured in India” vision. By integrating design, development and manufacturing within the country, the collaboration aims to increase domestic value addition and ensure a more stable supply of semiconductors tailored to Indian market requirements.

“This collaboration allows us to expand our lineup of packaged semiconductor products manufactured in India while helping build a sustainable, region-based supply chain,” said Dr Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board and Managing Executive Officer at ROHM. He added that the partnership would help meet rising demand for domestically produced semiconductors in India, with scope to supply global markets as well.

Tata Electronics CEO and Managing Director Dr Randhir Thakur said the alliance would support the company’s vision of building a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India. He highlighted that Tata Electronics’ assembly and test facilities would enable customized chip packaging for Indian and international customers, while also strengthening resilience in the global semiconductor supply chain.