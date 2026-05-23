RollsKing’s ₹100 Crore Journey: How a Homegrown Roll Brand Is Building India’s Next Fast-Casual QSR Giant

In a country where food habits are evolving as rapidly as lifestyles, one Indian QSR brand has quietly built a powerful business around a simple insight — Modern India wants meals that are handy, fast, wholesome, and value first meals, especially when it comes to the Urban on the move India, which is always running short on time and has no specific meal times.

That insight became the foundation of RollsKing, a homegrown food brand that started in 2011 with a straightforward idea: if food cannot fit into the pace of modern life, it will eventually lose relevance.

With 130+ outlets across 15+ cities, RollsKing is rapidly becoming a leading contender in India's fast-casual grab-and-go sector. After closing 100cr + last fiscal year, the brand is targeting an aggressive expansion to drive projected revenues beyond ₹135 crore in FY26-27.

What makes the story compelling is not just the scale, but the category the brand is trying to build.

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Building ‘One-Hand Meals’ for Modern India

At a time when India’s QSR industry was dominated by burgers, pizzas, and heavy fast-food formats, RollsKing focused on something deeply local yet globally scalable — the Indian kathi roll.

The founders observed a major gap in urban eating habits. Working professionals, students, startup teams, night-shift workers, and young consumers increasingly wanted meals that were filling yet convenient, quick yet balanced.

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Instead of building complicated menus, the brand doubled down on operational simplicity and product consistency. The result was a menu centred around kathi rolls, shawarmas, and wraps with in-house breads, sauces, and marinades designed for speed and repeatability. The format worked because it solved a genuine urban consumption problem — food that could be eaten easily during commutes, office breaks, college hours, or while multitasking.

The brand internally calls this philosophy “One-Hand Meals for Two-Speed India.” That positioning has helped RollsKing stand apart in an overcrowded QSR market, often driven by discounts rather than product identity.

From Single Concept to National Presence

What began as a small-format food concept has now expanded into a multi-city QSR ecosystem. RollsKing currently operates through a hybrid mix of high-street QSR outlets, mall food courts and cloud kitchens. Out of its 130+ service points, nearly 58 operate as cloud kitchens while over 72 are dine-in or takeaway QSR formats.

The company’s operational model is also notable. Nearly 75% of the network is company-owned and company-operated (COCO), while the remaining 25% follows the FOFO format. This balance has allowed the brand to maintain tighter control over product quality and customer experience while still enabling scalable growth.

Today, the brand has established a presence across major North Indian markets, including Delhi NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Jammu, while simultaneously expanding across high-growth southern and western markets such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune.

Its strongest growth focus now lies in South and West India — regions witnessing rapid QSR adoption and increasing demand for convenience-led meals.

A Revenue Story Backed by Consistent Growth

Unlike many startup-led food businesses that prioritise scale without profitability discipline, RollsKing’s growth story has been gradual, operationally grounded and numbers-driven. The company clocked INR 90 cr as its Operating Revenue, which is in FY25-26, marking nearly 20% year-on-year growth from the previous year. For FY26, the company is projecting operating revenues exceeding ₹110 crore, continuing its upward trajectory with an estimated 18% growth.

What makes the story even more interesting is the company’s confidence about future expansion.

Starting FY27, RollsKing is targeting 25–30% annual growth, followed by an ambitious 50% growth target for FY28. The brand’s three-year roadmap includes scaling to 300 outlets across India while strengthening its positioning in the fast-growing “global street food” category.

Industry observers believe the company’s advantage lies in its sharp category clarity. Rather than competing directly with legacy burger or pizza chains, RollsKing is building a modern Indian grab-and-go category around rolls and wraps — a format that is naturally aligned with Indian eating habits.

Why Investors and Consumers Are Watching the Brand

The Indian fast-casual dining industry is witnessing a major shift toward operationally efficient brands with repeat consumption potential, where the bottom line is the new top line for all stakeholders. RollsKing fits squarely into that trend.

The company reportedly serves over 300,000 monthly orders and maintains strong consumer ratings across delivery platforms, reflecting healthy repeat demand. More importantly, the brand has managed to stay relevant across both dine-in and delivery ecosystems — a balance many QSR companies continue to struggle with post-pandemic. Its product innovation pipeline also signals long-term ambition.

The company plans to introduce new categories, including Khameri Wraps, Crispy Shawarmas and Tandoori Tacos in FY27, while simultaneously investing deeper into cloud kitchen infrastructure in cities like Mumbai and Bangalore. This expansion strategy is designed not just to increase outlet count, but to strengthen supply-chain depth and delivery efficiency in key consumption markets.