Rs 10 Crore in 20 Years: How SIP Can Make It Happen

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are now the most potent wealth creation tools among Indian investors. Subject to discipline, time frame, and expected returns, creating a corpus of Rs 10 crore through SIPs is not a fantasy anymore; it is a reality.

Want to turn small savings into a massive Rs 10 crore corpus? That’s the magic of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), a smart, disciplined way to build wealth over time. And with the help of a simple SIP calculator, you’ll see just how achievable your dream goal really is.

The Rs 10 Crore Target: What's the Math?

Investors looking to make a corpus of 10 crore, to save Rs 10 crore within 20 years, this is what they would require approximately:



Monthly SIP: Rs 85,000

Expected Annual Return: 12% (a reasonable rate for long-term equity investment)

Investment Term: 20 years

This indicates that by making regular investments and waiting, long-term financial objectives are feasible.

SIP: The Power of Compounding

SIPs enable one to invest a predetermined sum periodically in mutual funds, preferably equity-oriented ones. The trick is compounding, where the returns earned also earn returns in the long run.

As per AMFI data (Association of Mutual Funds in India) up to March 2025, India witnessed monthly SIP inflows of Rs 19,271 crore, reflecting a strong inclination towards systematic investing.

SIP Investment: Start Early, Invest Smart

The secret to realising such a corpus is to begin early and be persistent. If you begin at 25 years of age, you might retire at 45 with Rs 10 crore. And the earlier you begin, the smaller amount you will need to invest every month.

Experts also recommend step-up SIPs, wherein you boost your SIP investment annually according to income rise. This makes you achieve targets faster without considerable effort.