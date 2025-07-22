Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 3 Crore: What 25 Years Of Staying Invested In Nifty Could Have Done

SIPs Over 7–10 Years Nearly Always Gave Returns Above 10% — Even Through Market Crashes | Image: Unsplash

In investing, the most powerful strategy is not predicting the next big move but staying invested for the long term. The July 2025 edition of FundsIndia Wealth Conversations shows with clear data how equity investing in India has created wealth steadily over decades—even with temporary crashes and volatility along the way.

It compares returns across different assets, evaluates mutual fund performances, and explains how time, not timing, is the most important factor in building long-term wealth.

Equities Have Created More Wealth Than Any Other Asset

Indian equity markets have delivered strong and consistent returns over the long term. If you had invested in the Nifty 50 index in the year 2005, your money would have grown nearly 15 times by 2025, giving an average annual return of 14.4%. Even after including temporary market crashes, equities beat all other asset classes like gold, real estate, and fixed income.

US equities also gave good returns when adjusted to Indian rupees. The S&P 500 returned 14.6% per year in INR over 20 years, while gold gave similar returns at 14.4%. Real estate grew at just 7.7% and debt (based on low-duration and corporate bond funds) gave 7.6%.

Mid and Small Caps Offered Even Higher Returns

The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices showed even better performance over the long term. Midcaps returned 17.7% per year, while smallcaps gave 16.2% annually over 20 years. That means an investment in smallcaps could have grown 20 times in that time. However, these categories also saw more volatility and steeper temporary falls.

Mutual Funds Have Beaten the Index Over Time

Several actively managed mutual funds with 20+ year track records outperformed index returns. For example, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund gave 17.9% returns annually and multiplied money 27 times. Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund also gave more than 17% CAGR and multiplied wealth by over 24 times. This shows that disciplined fund management can help investors beat the market consistently over long time frames.

Volatility Is Normal, Recovery Is Strong

Equity markets fall often. In fact, markets have seen 10% to 20% drops nearly every year. But data from the last 45 years shows that in 80% of those years, markets still ended with positive returns. Major market crashes like in 2008 (global financial crisis) and 2020 (Covid-19) were followed by strong recoveries in 1 to 3 years. Even a 60% drop in 2008 was recovered within 3 years.

So temporary declines are not only normal—they are expected. Investors who stay calm and remain invested usually recover their losses and go on to make profits.

Long-Term Investing Minimises Risk

If you invest in equities for just 1 year, you have about a 23% chance of making a loss. But if you stay invested for 7 years or more, your chances of a loss drop to nearly zero. In fact, Nifty 50 TRI has never given negative returns over any 7-year period since 1999.

Even people who invested just before a crash recovered their money with good returns if they stayed invested. For example, someone who invested just before the 2000 dot-com crash still got 13% annual returns over the next 25 years. This proves that timing the market is far less important than spending time in the market.

SIP and STP Are Safer Ways to Enter the Market

If you are unsure about putting a lump sum in equities, you can enter gradually using a Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) over 6 months. Or you can start an SIP (Systematic Investment Plan). Historical data shows that SIPs over 7 years almost always gave returns above 10%, even if started just before a market fall.

For example, SIPs in the HDFC Flexi Cap Fund or Franklin Flexi Cap Fund over 7–10 years gave strong double-digit returns. In most cases, your investment would have doubled or tripled over this period.

Missing the Best Days Hurts Returns

One of the most striking findings in the report is how a few good days make all the difference. If you had invested Rs 10 lakh in the Nifty 50 in 1999 and stayed fully invested, it would have grown to over Rs 3 crore by 2025. But if you missed just the 15 best days, your return would drop to just Rs 1.38 crore.

That’s more than 50% lower. Many of the best days in the market come soon after the worst ones, so staying invested is crucial.

Equities Beat Inflation, Debt, Gold, and Real Estate

Over long periods, equities have beaten inflation. The average outperformance of equities over inflation is around 7–9%. Compared to debt funds, equities have done better by 6–8%. Even against gold and real estate, which are popular in India, equities have come out ahead in 15–20 year periods.