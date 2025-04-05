Rs 6.8 Lakh Crore Gone In A Day! Billionaires Hit Hard – Who Lost Most In US Stock Market Crash Post Tariffs?

US Stock Market Crash: Wall Street experienced its most severe crisis since the COVID era as trade tensions between the U.S. and China escalated. On Friday, the S&P 500 dropped 6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 5.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 5.8%.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the world’s richest people lost a combined $82.8 billion (Rs 6,86,040 crore approx.) in a single day.

Here are some of the most prominent figures in technology and industry who were affected the hardest.

Full List of Billionaires

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person with a net worth of $322 billion, saw the largest drop, losing $19.9 billion, or over Rs 16,517 crore. Tesla’s stock was hit hard due to ongoing boycotts and public backlash over Musk’s political involvement and role in the White House DOGE office.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, lost $9.44 billion (Rs 7,835 crore) as criticism mounted over the company’s rollback of fact-checking policies on its platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder saw his fortune shrink by $7.59 billion, or Rs 6,299 crore, as tech stocks broadly suffered.

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s cofounder and major Tesla investor, lost $10.1 billion (Rs 8,383 crore). His portfolio, including stakes in Oracle and Tesla, was hit by the tech slump.

Warren Buffett also took a big hit, with a loss of $10.7 billion (Rs 8,881 crore) due to a decline in Berkshire Hathaway’s key holdings like Apple.

Bernard Arnault, luxury mogul behind LVMH, saw a drop of $5.23 billion (Rs 4,341 crore), as global luxury sales showed signs of slowing.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin lost $4.65 billion (Rs 3,860 crore) and $4.38 billion (Rs 3,635 crore) respectively, following a slide in Alphabet’s stock price.

Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO and NBA team owner lost $4.36 billion (Rs 3,619 crore), while Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and global philanthropist, saw a wealth dip of $6.45 billion, or about Rs 5,354 crore.

US Stock Market In Week And Year

Despite promising job market data, concerns over a looming recession and the impact of tariffs on inflation persisted.

For the week, all major indices faced substantial losses, with the S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 falling by 9.1%, 7.9%, 10%, and 9.7%, respectively.