Rs 9 Lakh Crore Profit In Just One Day: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And Billionaires Richer Post Tariff Rally

Global tech billionaires added a staggering Rs 9 lakh crore to their wealth in a single day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause. | Image: Reuters

In one of the most dramatic turnarounds on Wall Street, global tech billionaires added a staggering Rs 9 lakh crore to their wealth in a single day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on sweeping tariffs for most countries, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The surprise move sent U.S. markets soaring and lifted the fortunes of the world’s richest, especially those tied to the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants—Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Tesla, and Nvidia.

How Much Billionaires Earned?

Billionaires at the helm of these companies saw their wealth skyrocket.

Elon Musk added a whopping $35.9 billion (around Rs 3 lakh crore), taking his net worth to $326 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg gained $25.8 billion (Rs 2.15 lakh crore), bringing his fortune to $207 billion.

Jeff Bezos saw a rise of $18.5 billion (Rs 1.54 lakh crore), while Larry Ellison added $15.5 billion (Rs 1.29 lakh crore).

Steve Ballmer and Larry Page each gained over $11 billion (Rs 91,000 crore approx), followed closely by Sergey Brin who added $10.2 billion (Rs 84,000 crore approx).

Even veteran investor Warren Buffett saw his wealth increase by $8.12 billion (Rs 67,000 crore approx), and Bill Gates gained $4.81 billion (Rs 40,000 crore approx).

The only major billionaire to lose was Bernard Arnault, whose net worth dipped by $5.7 billion (Rs 47,000 crore approx).

Despite these gains, the seven tech giants—Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, Tesla, and Nvidia—have still lost around $3.4 trillion in value since their peak in late 2024, with nearly $2 trillion of that wiped out just in the past week following Trump’s earlier tariff move on major exporters like China.

US Stock Market Today

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite soared 12.16%, marking its best day since 2001. The Dow Jones jumped 7.87% (2,962.86 points) to close at 40,608.45. The S&P 500 also saw its biggest one-day gain since 2008, rising 9.52%. Tech stocks led the charge with Nvidia shooting up 18.7%, Apple gaining 15.3%, and the entire tech sector adding 14.15%. The S&P 500 Auto Index posted a record single-day surge of 20.95%.