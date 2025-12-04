Rupee Hits Record Low As Outflows Persist, Depreciation Bias Firms On Fall Past 90

The Indian rupee hit a record low on Thursday, deepening its slide past the 90 per dollar mark. | Image: X

MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee hit a record low on Thursday, deepening its slide past the 90 per dollar mark, as foreign investors continued to pull out of local stocks and depreciation bias on the currency firmed after it breached the key psychological level.

The rupee weakened to 90.41 against the U.S. dollar, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 90.29 hit on Wednesday.

