The Indian rupee recovered on Thursday, opening 1.3% higher at 93.53 against the US dollar. The surge marks the currency’s strongest single-day performance in over 12 years, triggered by aggressive new intervention measures from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Despite global headwinds and a strong greenback fueled by the ongoing West Asia conflict, the rupee’s rally has caught short-sellers off-guard, reversing a weeks-long slide toward the 100-mark.

The sudden turnaround is being attributed to a late-Wednesday directive from the RBI, which prohibited authorized dealers from offering non-deliverable derivative contracts (NDFs) involving the rupee to both resident and non-resident users. By choking off the offshore speculative market, the RBI has forced a massive unwinding of short positions.

While direct market intervention had previously struggled to hold the 95-level, this regulatory shift has created a temporary dollar flush in the local market. The rupee had successively breached 92, 93, and 94 levels in March alone. However, today’s opening at 93.53 suggests that the central bank is now prioritizing the preservation of its $698 billion forex through administrative curbs rather than direct sales.

Crude at $100 vs. The Rupee’s Defiance

The domestic currency's defiance comes even as Brent crude continues to trade above $100 per barrel due to retaliatory strikes between the US and Iran. Typically, high oil prices put structural pressure on the rupee by widening the trade deficit. However, the RBI's new cap on banks' foreign currency exposure, limited to $100 million per day, has dampened the immediate impact of capital outflows.

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