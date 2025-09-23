Updated 23 September 2025 at 10:35 IST
Rupee Slides To All-Time Low On US Visa Hike, Subdued Foreign Flows
The Indian rupee slipped to an all-time low on Tuesday, pressured by the U.S. visa fee hike, muted foreign equity flows and a pick-up in hedging.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Indian Rupees | Image: Pixabay
The rupee declined to 88.4850 to the U.S. dollar, dipping past its prior record low of 88.4550 hit earlier this month.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 10:35 IST