Updated 20 March 2026 at 10:39 IST
Rupee Under Pressure: Hits All-Time Low of 93.24 as Brent Crude Holds Above $115
The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 93.24 against the US dollar at 10:33 am on March 20, 2026, marking its first-ever breach of the 93-level. The historic slump is attributed to the widening conflict in West Asia, which has pushed Brent crude prices past $115, severely impacting India's trade balance. Despite suspected RBI intervention to curb volatility, the currency remains under heavy pressure.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low on Friday morning, breaching the psychologically significant 93-level for the first time as escalating hostilities in West Asia sent global oil prices surging.
The rupee was trading at 93.24 against the US dollar at 10:33 am IST, down nearly 0.4% from its previous close. This marked the steepest intraday slide in three weeks, driven by aggressive dollar demand from oil importers and a sharp sell-off in domestic equities.
Oil and Geopolitical Headwinds
The primary catalyst for the rupee’s decline is the sustained spike in benchmark Brent crude, which hovered above $115 a barrel on Friday. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, is highly vulnerable to energy price shocks, which widen the country’s current account deficit and increase the demand for dollars.
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RBI Intervention
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened via state-run banks to provide some dollar liquidity and prevent a "runaway depreciation." Despite these efforts, the rupee remains one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this week.
If Brent crude touches the $120 mark, the rupee could quickly test the 94.00 level.
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Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 20 March 2026 at 10:39 IST