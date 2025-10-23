Russia Denounces US Oil Sanctions as ‘Act of War,’ Says Move Deepens Ukraine Conflict

Moscow has sharply condemned the latest sanctions imposed by the United States on major Russian oil companies, calling the move an “act of war” and warning that such measures will only deepen global tensions rather than help end the conflict in Ukraine, as per numerous media reports.



The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday announced sweeping sanctions on two of Russia’s largest oil producers — Rosneft Oil Company and Lukoil OAO — as part of Washington’s effort to pressure Moscow into halting its military campaign. The move follows the European Union’s 19th sanctions package against Russia, unveiled earlier the same day.



In a fiery statement posted on Telegram, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, accused the United States of abandoning diplomacy. “The US is our enemy, and their talkative ‘peacemaker’ has now fully embarked on the warpath with Russia,” he said. Medvedev, who previously served as president and prime minister, added that the latest American measures “are an act of war” and claimed that Washington has “fully aligned itself with loony Europe.”



Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova echoed the criticism, calling the sanctions “extremely counterproductive.” She told reporters in Moscow that the restrictions fail to address “the root causes” of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reaffirmed that Russia’s strategic objectives in Ukraine remain unchanged. “Our country has developed a strong immunity to Western restrictions and will continue to develop its economic and energy potential confidently,” she said.