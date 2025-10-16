Russian Envoy Slams Trump's Russian Oil Bluff, Defends India's National Interests in Bilateral Pact

In a pointed response to Donald Trump's recent bluff on Russian oil imports, the Russian envoy emphasised that ties with India remain governed by a solid bilateral pact, prioritising mutual strategic goals over external pressures.

Moscow has called out Trump's remarks while staunchly defending New Delhi's right to pursue its national interests, highlighting India's growing importance as a key partner amid global energy shifts. This exchange underscores the resilience of Russia-India relations against U.S. geopolitical maneuvering.





(This is a Developing Story)