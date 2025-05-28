SAIL Q4 Profit Rises 11% to RS 1,251 Cr; Declares Rs 1.60 Final Dividend for FY25

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday posted a strong set of Q4FY25 numbers, reporting an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 1,251 crore, compared to Rs 1,126 crore in the same period last year. The Maharatna PSU also declared a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per share for FY25, enhancing shareholder returns.



The results comfortably beat market expectations, with the net profit coming in significantly above the street estimates hovering around Rs 724 crore. Revenue for the January–March quarter stood at Rs 29,316 crore, up 4.9 per cent YoY and above the Street's projection of Rs 27,980 crore.



EBITDA remained flat at Rs 3,483 crore, compared to Rs 3,843 crore last year, while margins narrowed slightly to 11.88 per cent, down from 12.46 per cent a year earlier. However, this was still better than the expected 9.71 per cent margin, indicating solid cost control and operational efficiency.



In an exchange filing, SAIL said, “The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.60 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY25, which is 16 per cent of the paid-up share capital.” The dividend will be paid within 30 days of shareholder approval in the upcoming AGM.



On the stock market, SAIL shares closed marginally higher at Rs 128.80, up 0.19 per cent from the previous close. The company announced the results after market hours. Despite a 21 per cent loss over the past year, SAIL stock has delivered a massive 325 per cent return to investors over the last five years.



As of May 28, 2025, SAIL’s market cap stood at Rs 53,195.59 crore. The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 169.30 on May 28, 2024, and a low of Rs 99.20 on February 12, 2025.



